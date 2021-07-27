Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of NVMI opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.