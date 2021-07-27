Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Lucira Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $342.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Lucira Health Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

