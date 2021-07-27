Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

