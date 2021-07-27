Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $4,388,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Graham by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graham by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Graham by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE GHM opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

