Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Get Gentera alerts:

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.