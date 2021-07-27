General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 749.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,487 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 2.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 570,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,497,869. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.