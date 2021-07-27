GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.55

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

GEAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

