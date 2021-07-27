Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Shares Down 3.4%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.3703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Gazit Globe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

