Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,766 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.