Gateley’s (GTLY) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLY. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

LON GTLY opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £251.10 million and a P/E ratio of 19.19. Gateley has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

