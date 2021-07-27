Garde Capital Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $76.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,623.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,434.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.