Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

INTC stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $212.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

