Garde Capital Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 263,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 116,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,807. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.