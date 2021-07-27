Garde Capital Inc. Has $118.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 13.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $118,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.74. 66,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,512. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

