Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,476. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07.

