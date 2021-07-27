Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $41.85 on Tuesday, hitting $2,751.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,794.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,150.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

