GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $672,746.28. Insiders have sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

