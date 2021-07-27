FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NGT opened at C$75.75 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$81.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

