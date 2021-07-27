FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.43.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $60.68. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.