Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 3,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.38.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

