Frontline Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRO. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

FRO opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

