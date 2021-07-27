Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

FRU opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,237.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.39.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

