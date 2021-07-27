Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$3.050 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FELE stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

