Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.14. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.