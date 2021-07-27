Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.85. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,455. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

