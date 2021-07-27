Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $272.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

