FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $48.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,205. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

