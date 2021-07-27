FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $48.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
NASDAQ:FORM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,205. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
