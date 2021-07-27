Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Shares of FOR stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.40. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
