Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.40. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

