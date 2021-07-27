Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,000.

RAACU opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

