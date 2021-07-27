Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $480,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 392.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 317.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.