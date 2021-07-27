Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $480,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 392.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 317.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60.

