Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $643,000 in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aequi Acquisition by 22.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Shares of ARBGU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

