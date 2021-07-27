Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,501,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 95,591 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.75.

