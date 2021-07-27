Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 262.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONXU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $5,748,000.

CONXU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

