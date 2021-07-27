Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

PLTM opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08.

