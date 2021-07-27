Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $241.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.19 and a beta of 2.01. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $81.41 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $357,186,000. Paul John Balson purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

