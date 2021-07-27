Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

FSBC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSBC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.