First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 917,387 shares of company stock valued at $211,370,333. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.27. 40,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,473. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $245.28. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

