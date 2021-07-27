First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 20,150 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 148.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 195,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $6,184,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $412,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,510,738 shares worth $53,664,285. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

GoodRx stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a PE ratio of -32.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

