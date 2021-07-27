Financial Contrast: The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) versus Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Blackstone Group and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus price target of $87.60, indicating a potential downside of 23.36%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.90%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than The Blackstone Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group $6.10 billion 12.82 $1.05 billion $2.65 43.13 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of The Blackstone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group 26.67% 16.83% 9.29% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Blackstone Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant minority investments in operating companies and greenfield development projects in energy and power, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. The Blackstone Group Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

