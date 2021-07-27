Financial Comparison: Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) & Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Standard Life Aberdeen pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Life Aberdeen and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Life Aberdeen 1 4 0 0 1.80 Raiffeisen Bank International 1 2 4 0 2.43

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and Raiffeisen Bank International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Life Aberdeen $5.10 billion 1.62 $339.65 million N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International $6.52 billion 1.13 $918.13 million N/A N/A

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Life Aberdeen.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International 11.42% 4.81% 0.41%

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats Standard Life Aberdeen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services, as well as execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services; trade, working capital, export, sustainable, and real estate finance services, as well as commodity and structured trade, project, and supply chain finance products; and cards. In addition, the company offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit, as well as documentary collection products; hedging, factoring, and leasing services; and fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for corporate and institutional customers. Further, it arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 1,857 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

