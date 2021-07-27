Financial Analysis: The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) vs. Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Atrion alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atrion and The Beauty Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A The Beauty Health 0 0 6 0 3.00

The Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. Given The Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Beauty Health is more favorable than Atrion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atrion and The Beauty Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $147.59 million 7.59 $32.12 million N/A N/A The Beauty Health N/A N/A -$38.91 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than The Beauty Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of The Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Atrion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and The Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 21.61% 12.94% 11.69% The Beauty Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atrion beats The Beauty Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems. The company also provides HydraFacial CONNECT platform, a three-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards; and system surgical smoke evacuators that vacuums the plume created by laser and electrocautery treatments, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, erbium, and veterinary procedures. Its system surgical smoke evacuators are used by hospitals, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, OB/GYN, veterinarians, and others. In addition, it offers marketing support services. Its products are distributed worldwide through its sales network. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Signal Hill, California with a location in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.