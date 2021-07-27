Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,804 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $123,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

