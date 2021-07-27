Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after buying an additional 138,560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,401,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPYX opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.