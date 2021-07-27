Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 2,195 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $4,205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.