Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

FSLR stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

