Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $287,000 Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.