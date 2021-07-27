Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 9,233 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 230.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

