FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California."

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $13.08. 917,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,308. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

