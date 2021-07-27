FantasyGold Achieves Market Cap of $51,099.95 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $51,099.95 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00130835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,473.67 or 0.99766303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00824575 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

