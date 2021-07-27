FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $342.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

